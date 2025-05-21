Open Menu

Explosion In Rawalpindi’ S Sewage Line Leaves Road Cracked

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A massive sewage line explosion ripped through Syedpur Road in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning after the underground pipe cracked beneath the road surface.

Authorities suspect that gas buildup from a nearby factory likely seeped into the sewage line, causing the explosion on Syedpur Road in Rawalpindi, a private news channel reported.

Locals claim a leaking gas pipeline that runs through the sewage line has been a longstanding issue, with repeated requests to fix it having gone unaddressed.

A Rawalpindi Cantonment board official announced plans to implement special cleaning measures in the affected area to enhance sanitation and minimize health risks.

