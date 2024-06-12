Explosion in scrap store: owner booked on murder charges

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Owner of the scrap godown was booked for dumping explosives into the store causing two casualties yesterday.

Multiple sections of the murder charges were registered against the owner, Mazhar Hussain by Sanawan Police Station yet at bay, police said.

Earlier yesterday, two labourers were killed following huge sudden explosion at scrap shop.

A victim identified as Arshad, 40, s/o Muhammad Aslam succumbed to injuries on the spot as whole of his body was burnt following the fire eruption.

The second injured named Muhammad Latif, 30, s/o Allah Diwaya was shifted to nearby hospital by the locals.

Where he breathed his last as suffered almost similar critical burns of the first victim as result of the fire.

Both of the bodies were shifted to rural health centre Sanawan.

Police Station Sanawan and Civil Defence reached out Darra Road Sinwan where the incident was reported early Tuesday morning.

There's not been apparent reason of the fire explosion surfaced aftermath of the incident.

However, preliminary investigation suggested the explosion caused by some fire explosive material was dumped into the store through which sudden explosion carried out leading to kill two people on the spot.