Explosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills 4 Soldiers, Injures 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Four soldiers of the Pakistani frontier corps were killed and two were injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, Pakistani media reported on Saturday.

According to the Dawn newspaper, officers of the border corps were performing their patrolling duty on Saturday in the Khosat area of Harnai district when their car hit an improvised explosive device. Other security officers arrived at the scene and took the wounded to the hospital.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militarized organization Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), banned in Pakistan as a terrorist organization.