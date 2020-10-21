A massive blast at a multi-storey residential building in the Pakistani city of Karachi killed at least five people and injured 20 others on Wednesday, the media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A massive blast at a multi-storey residential building in the Pakistani city of Karachi killed at least five people and injured 20 others on Wednesday, the media reported.

According to the Geo news broadcaster, the explosion occurred near the Karachi University in the city's northwestern area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The search and rescue operation is underway and the injured people are being treated in a nearby hospital. Eleven people are in critical condition, the broadcaster reported.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. The police said that the blast may have been caused by a gas cylinder, adding that the investigation is ongoing.