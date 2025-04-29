Open Menu

Explosion Near DSP Syed Murjan's Vehicle, No Casualties Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Explosion near DSP Syed Murjan's vehicle, no casualties reported

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An explosion occurred near the vehicle of DSP Syed Murjan near Kulachi Mor in the jurisdiction of Tehsil Daraban here on Tuesday.

According to police, there were no casualties, although the vehicle sustained damage.

It say that DSP Syed Murjan was on routine duty when an attempt was made to target his vehicle.

Security forces and police have cordoned off the area and launched operation to apprehend the culprits.

APP/akt

