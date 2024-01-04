Open Menu

Explosion Near JUI-F Candidate In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Explosion near JUI-F candidate in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) An explosion occurred near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial leader Qari Khairullah in the Bar Kamar area of Bajaur on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the blast took place near the car of the JUI-F candidate and, fortunately, did not result in any harm to Qari Khairullah.

It is worth mentioning that Qari Khairullah is the candidate contesting in the PK-19 constituency on the ticket of JUI-F.

Upon receiving the information, police teams rushed to the scene to commence an investigation into the incident. Law enforcement authorities initiated a search operation in the vicinity of the incident.

