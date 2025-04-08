Explosion Near Levies Vehicle In Batkhela, No Casualty
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An explosion occurred near a Levies vehicle in Batkhela, in the Malakand district on Tuesday, however fortunately, all personnel remained unharmed.
Levies police said, the incident took place on Canal Road in Batkhela when a Malakand Levies vehicle was passing through the area. A powerful explosion was triggered by an explosive device planted behind a government building.
The blast caused minor damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported among the Levies personnel.
The explosion was of a severe nature, with its sound heard from a considerable distance. Upon receiving the information, Malakand Levies and other law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area. While the exact nature of the explosion is yet to be determined, a Bomb Disposal Squad was called in for further investigation.
