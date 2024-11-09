Explosion Occurs At Quetta Railway Station, Multiple Injured
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A powerful explosion ripped through the Quetta city's Railway Station while the Jaffar Express train was passing through, leaving multiple people injured and sparking widespread panic.
According to Edhi rescue officials, the explosion occurred near the railway platform area of Quetta Railway Station, causing significant damage of Railway station' surrounding infrastructure.
Rescue teams and emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene, evacuating the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
The exact nature and cause of the blast are unknown.
Further investigation was underway to determine whether it was a terrorist attack or an accident.
