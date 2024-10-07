Explosion reported near Karachi Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A huge explosion was reported near Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night which leaves several people injured, private tv channels said.

According to reports, cause of the explosion is still to be ascertained as Police and other law enforcing agencies rushed to the scene of the incident.

Sources said the sound of the explosion was heard in different areas of the city while Television footage showing massive thick clouds of smoke and blazing fire from the site.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar also sought a detailed report from police authorities.