Explosion Rocks Quetta' S Turbat Area, Injured Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Explosion rocks Quetta' s Turbat area, injured four

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A powerful explosion rocked Quetta's Turbat area early Wednesday morning, leaving at least four people injured.

According to police, the blast sent shockwaves through the city and sparked panic among residents, private news channels reported. The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities, police officials said.

Police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

