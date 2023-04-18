Explosion to gas leakage, 3 burns

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A gas leak caused an explosion in an Afghan national's house in Dhok Shurafa, causing a part of the ceiling to collapse.

Three Afghan nationals in the room, a son, mother and daughter were seriously injured due to burns.

On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulance immediately reached the spot and after giving medical aid, the injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Attock, where the doctors referred the three injured to Rawalpindi Hospital.