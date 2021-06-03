UrduPoint.com
Explosive Device Exploded Near Basharat Market

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Explosive device exploded near Basharat Market

An explosive device planted by unknown miscreants exploded near Basharat Market of Hayatabad on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :An explosive device planted by unknown miscreants exploded near Basharat Market of Hayatabad on Thursday.

According to police, the devise was planted in a garbage dump. The explosion shattered the windowpanes of nearby houses and created panic among people, however no casualty has been reported.

Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Unit and Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off area to collect evidence.

Police has registered case and started investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

