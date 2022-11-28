UrduPoint.com

Explosive Material Case: ATC Records Statements Of Two Witnesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Explosive material case: ATC records statements of two witnesses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing of an explosive material recovery case against two members of a proscribed organisation till December 1.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused, Irfan alias Mistri and Osama Shaukat, were produced amid strict security.

The prosecution produced two witnesses in compliance with the court's previous orders.

The court recorded statements of the witnesses, who were also cross-examined by the defence counsel.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till Dec 1 and summoned more witnesses on the next date of hearing.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had filed the challan against the accused. It was alleged that the accused were members of a proscribed organisation and explosive material and detonators were recovered from them. The CTD had arrested the accused from Ghazi Abad area.

