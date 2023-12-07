Explosive planted near Bannu cantt police station defused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Bannu police on Thursday foiled a terror bid by recovering at least 10 kg explosive planted by unknown miscreants near the Cantt Police Station.

Police said 10 kg explosive material including ball bearings were recovered that were planted near the Cantt police station.

The explosive planted for carrying out a subversive activity was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Police said if the explosive material had exploded, a big scale destruction could have taken place. After the recovery, the police cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the perpetrators involved.

