Explosives defused at Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Local police here Saturday defused huge quantity of explosives that was recovered in various cases.

The defused explosives included 21 hand grenades, 1.8 kilogram explosives, 3.5 kilogram dynamite and 413 firecrackers.

The explosives were defused on a safe location by a team of Bomb Disposal Unit under the supervision of Senior Civil Judge and Deputy Superintendent Legal.