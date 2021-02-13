Explosives recovered in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) ::The security forces have recovered huge quantity of weapons and explosives and thwarted a bid of sabotage in Bajaur tribal district.

Official sources told here on Saturday that the weapons among them arms, explosive devices and hundreds kilograms of ammunition were recovered from a hill locality along the Pak-Afghan border in Nawagai tehsil during an intelligence based search operation.

They said the weapons which were planted near a mountain were aimed to be used against attacks on security personnel in the region.