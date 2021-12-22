Expo 2020 Dubai attracts 30 million virtual visits

Expo 2020 Dubai is proving a massive online hit with tens of millions of virtual visits racked up from across the world, thanks to a packed line-up of international pavilions, colourful parades and star-studded musical performances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai is proving a massive online hit with tens of millions of virtual visits racked up from across the world, thanks to a packed line-up of international pavilions, colourful parades and star-studded musical performances.

Expo organisers on said virtualexpodubai.com had recorded more than 31 million visits since the extravaganza opened on October 1.

The sprawling Expo site itself has already attracted more than 6 million visits, with the impressive footfall backed up by the event's online connection with the world, the National reported .

The dazzling opening ceremony raked in the highest views at 6 million.

More than 3 million viewed Alicia Keys' concert this month as she debuted her new double album, Keys.

It was the best night for viewership after the opening ceremony with people keen for a first glimpse of the new songs.

More than 45,000 logged in for Lesotho's country day, the highest yet, celebrated at the Al Wasl dome.