Expo 2020 Dubai crosses half-way mark with almost 9 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai has crossed the half-way mark, with almost 9 million visits during its first three months, organisers said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has crossed the half-way mark, with almost 9 million visits during its first three months, organisers said on Tuesday.

Since opening on October 1, 2021, a total of 8,958,132 visits were recorded, boosted by events across the December 2021 festive season. More sport, music and cultural performances are expected in the second half of its total six-month run, which concludes on March 31.

Between October 1 and December 31, almost one third (30 per cent) of all visitors came from outside the United Arab Emirate, with the top international visitor countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, Gulf news reported.

Almost half of all visits (47 per cent) have been generated by Expo's Seasons Passes, with the number of repeat visits to Expo in the first three months reaching 3.5 million.

Many people also continue to travel to the Expo using public transport. Between October 1 and end-December, almost 675,000 rides were made to and from the site using taxis, more than 1 million trips were made on the free Expo Rider bus service, and more than 3.4 million users entered and exited Expo via Dubai Metro.