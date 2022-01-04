UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Crosses Half-way Mark With Almost 9 Million Visits

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai crosses half-way mark with almost 9 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai has crossed the half-way mark, with almost 9 million visits during its first three months, organisers said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has crossed the half-way mark, with almost 9 million visits during its first three months, organisers said on Tuesday.

Since opening on October 1, 2021, a total of 8,958,132 visits were recorded, boosted by events across the December 2021 festive season. More sport, music and cultural performances are expected in the second half of its total six-month run, which concludes on March 31.

Between October 1 and December 31, almost one third (30 per cent) of all visitors came from outside the United Arab Emirate, with the top international visitor countries including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, Gulf news reported.

Almost half of all visits (47 per cent) have been generated by Expo's Seasons Passes, with the number of repeat visits to Expo in the first three months reaching 3.5 million.

Many people also continue to travel to the Expo using public transport. Between October 1 and end-December, almost 675,000 rides were made to and from the site using taxis, more than 1 million trips were made on the free Expo Rider bus service, and more than 3.4 million users entered and exited Expo via Dubai Metro.

Related Topics

Music Russia France Dubai Metro Germany United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia SITE March October December 2020 All From Top Million Arab

Recent Stories

Iraqi Forces Shoot Down Two Drones Targeting Air B ..

Iraqi Forces Shoot Down Two Drones Targeting Air Base Hosting US Troops - Coalit ..

1 minute ago
 European Commission Adopts $171Mln Aid Program to ..

European Commission Adopts $171Mln Aid Program to Moldova - Press Release

1 minute ago
 FDA starts digital transfer operation system of pr ..

FDA starts digital transfer operation system of properties

1 minute ago
 OCCI delegation calls on Sindh CM for investment p ..

OCCI delegation calls on Sindh CM for investment purposes in various sectors

1 minute ago
 BISE announces results of annual book competition- ..

BISE announces results of annual book competition-2021

10 minutes ago
 Opposition faces embarrassment on every front: CM

Opposition faces embarrassment on every front: CM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.