UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Festive Pass Extended Till Jan 7

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 06:59 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai Festive Pass extended till Jan 7

Holders of Expo 2020 Dubai's Festive Pass have been given a Christmas present in the form of a free week's entry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Holders of Expo 2020 Dubai's Festive Pass have been given a Christmas present in the form of a free week's entry.

Organisers announced that all those holding a Festive Pass, which grants unlimited access until December 31, will be allowed to continue using it until January 7, the National reported.

The pass can also be upgraded to a season pass for an additional Dh150.

Children under 18, seniors over 60 and people of determination can all enter the site for free throughout the six-month event.

Organisers also announced that holders of the Weekday Offer ticket, which permits access to the site every day except the weekend, can use the ticket to enjoy Expo attractions between Monday and Friday, starting from January 3. This is in line with the government's decision to adjust thee working week to be more in line with international partners.

Related Topics

Christmas Dubai SITE January December 2020 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

51 seconds ago
 New Strains Make COVID-19 Pandemic Predictions Dif ..

New Strains Make COVID-19 Pandemic Predictions Difficult - Former Russian Health ..

53 seconds ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 31 Dec 2021 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs100 per tola 31 Dec 2021

55 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension schedule for Saturda ..

IESCO issues power suspension schedule for Saturday

57 seconds ago
 Only 44% of Ukrainians Fully Vaccinated Against CO ..

Only 44% of Ukrainians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

1 minute ago
 Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban into 2022 ..

Germany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban into 2022 - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.