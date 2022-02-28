Expo 2020 Dubai honours 50 most loyal visitors in ceremony

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Fifty loyal visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai – some of whom have visited more than 75 times – were acknowledged in a special event to show appreciation of their love and support for the first World Expo to be held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Now you may know the Expo site as well as I do, not only because you learned about the Expo experience but because you lived it. I am truly grateful for you being with us in every step of this journey that we have shared together, The National reported .

"Thank you for standing with us in light of these conditions and the Covid pandemic, as an integral part of the Emirati family. We hope, God willing, that the Expo will be the source of your trust and appreciation, and will leave you with unforgettable memories.

" During the event, held in the Opportunity Forum and hosted by influencer Walid Al Musrati, the minister presented each of the 50 honourees with a special trophy to commemorate their many visits.

Suha Yahya, who works in the sales sector, said: "I can't describe how I feel about this event. I've been to Expo more than 40 times. I had a season ticket. Expo 2020 is a positive place, full of joy and beautiful activities, where I learned about new cultures and things I did not know before." Another honouree, Ahmed Al-Derai, said: "The most beautiful feeling in the world is that Expo is honouring us today. Just visiting the Expo site every day is a gift to me."Al-Derai, who says he has visited the Expo site more than 75 times, added: "I am a fan of learning about cultures, and what I learned today will benefit me when I visit other countries. I would not have known all these things without Expo."

