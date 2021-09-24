UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Launches October Pass Priced At Dhs95

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has launched the October Pass, priced at Dhs95 for the entire month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has launched the October Pass, priced at Dhs95 for the entire month.

Equivalent to the price of a day ticket, the October Pass gives visitors access to 31 days of experiences, spanning 192 country pavilions, up to 60 live events every day, and more than 200 food and beverage outlets. This promotion is available until October 15., Gulf business reported .

The mega event will run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, with the theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' .

Its sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect the planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone.

Dubai residents and international visitors will get a special passport as a souvenir while exploring the over 200 participating pavilions at the upcoming event.

The exhibition launched its official song on Tuesday, less than 10 days before its opening.



