Expo 2020 Dubai launches programme to explore new business opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has announced the launch of "Thrive Together" - a dedicated, business-focused programme offering a range of curated networking, knowledge-sharing and thought-leadership events, as well as tailored products and services.

The programme will enable visitors and participants to explore new business opportunities, form impactful partnerships and collaborate towards sustained economic prosperity in the UAE, the region and beyond.

Nadia Verjee, Chief of Staff at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "As one of the first mega-events to take place since the beginning of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an important milestone for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, including SMEs and start-ups, as well as international organizations and government entities from across the world to come together to foster a more diversified, equitable and resilient global economy, and enable robust business connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

"Whether you are a homegrown UAE-based business looking to expand, a budding entrepreneur wanting to share your ideas and build your network, or an overseas company looking to enter some of the region's high growth markets for the first time, Thrive Together will enable you to unlock new opportunities, as together we reach a critical juncture in reimagining the global economy." Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President, International Relations at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "Dubai Chamber is committed to representing and supporting the interests of businesses in Dubai, while exploring new ways to meet the changing needs of the emirate's fast-growing and dynamic business community as we navigate the pandemic era, Gulf today reported .

"As Expo's Official Business Integrator, we are pleased to be part of the wide-ranging Thrive Together programme, which we believe will be a powerful catalyst for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, addressing key challenges affecting business growth, attracting international companies to Dubai and facilitating collaboration across sectors and geographies. This will create an immediate and long-lasting impact for Dubai, and ripple across the UAE, wider region and beyond." Created specifically for the business community, both domestic and international, the Thrive Together programme will include several Thematic Business Forums, delivered in collaboration with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

These events will highlight emerging business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and serve as a platform to connect, create and innovate.

They will also accelerate private sector progress across current global challenges including climate change and biodiversity, space, and knowledge and learning.

Three Global Business Forums (GBFs), including the first edition of Global Business Forum ASEAN, will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. These GBFs will welcome prominent speakers, leading decision-makers and industry experts to explore business synergies and address obstacles to growth, driving trade and investment and fostering economic development.

Meanwhile, Country Business Briefings will enable each of Expo's participants to leverage the presence of their heads of state or government, as well as their business leaders, to showcase their country-specific business and investment opportunities to a global audience.

Products and services offered as part of the programme include an AI-powered app, facilitating meaningful B2B, B2G and G2G interactions across geographies and industries, suggesting potential matches for users based on their profiles, expertise, objectives and interaction patterns.

An easily accessible Business Calendar will be updated daily and carry the latest information on inbound business delegations, and all business events taking place across the Expo site, including in DEC, International Participants' pavilions, and the Expo 2020 Business Connect Centre.

The Business Connect Centre will house chambers of commerce and trade entities from across the region, representing more than one million companies, as well as investment houses and venture capitalists.

Taking place across 182 consecutive days, Expo 2020 Dubai is dedicated to bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges, reflecting the UAE's commitment to building a cleaner, safer, healthier future for everyone.

Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe from October,1, 2021 to March,31, 2022, to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

With the purpose of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', Expo 2020 will be the world's most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges.