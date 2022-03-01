UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilions Timings Extended For Final Month

Published March 01, 2022

Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions will extend opening hours till 11pm, giving visitors an extra hour to explore the wonders of the site during its final month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions will extend opening hours till 11pm, giving visitors an extra hour to explore the wonders of the site during its final month.

"We've seen that visitors are wanting to stay on into the evening when they come," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Expo 2020 Dubai has also launched a special edition 'white passport' a bespoke 'thank you' to all visitors who have 100 or more stamps on their yellow passports another reason for guests to explore as many of the 200-plus pavilions as possible before doors close on March 31," organisers said.

From October 2021 to February 2022, Expo hosted more than 13,000 heads of state, presidents, prime ministers and ministers, Khaleej Times reported .

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "The first World Expo in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia region has restored hope to the global community and helped to generate a renewed sense of commitment to the event's core themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

