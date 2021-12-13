Expo 2020 Dubai reaches more than 6.3 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers climbed to more than 6.3 million in the period up to December 13, boosted by a range of entertainment and the festive pass offer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers climbed to more than 6.3 million in the period up to December 13, boosted by a range of entertainment and the festive pass offer.

Officials said the world's fair had recorded 6,358,464 visits since its doors opened to the public on October 1.

After a busy UAE National Day weekend, visitors returned in large numbers on Friday for the Alicia Keys concert at Al Wasl Plaza, the National reported .

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter attracted a strong online audience to Expo's virtual portal, helping the platform add five million visitors in the past week alone, bringing the total number of visits beyond the 30 million mark.

Expo World Choir, featuring singers and musicians from 142 countries, broke a world record for most nationalities in a choir with the one-off concert at Jubilee Park, while Magnus Carlsen retained his title in the FIDE World Chess Championship.

Jubilee Park is again the centre of events this week at Expo, with the science show 'Brainiac Live' - described as "the Science Museum meets Top Gear" - taking place on December 15.