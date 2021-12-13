UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Reaches More Than 6.3 Million Visits

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:39 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai reaches more than 6.3 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers climbed to more than 6.3 million in the period up to December 13, boosted by a range of entertainment and the festive pass offer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers climbed to more than 6.3 million in the period up to December 13, boosted by a range of entertainment and the festive pass offer.

Officials said the world's fair had recorded 6,358,464 visits since its doors opened to the public on October 1.

After a busy UAE National Day weekend, visitors returned in large numbers on Friday for the Alicia Keys concert at Al Wasl Plaza, the National reported .

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter attracted a strong online audience to Expo's virtual portal, helping the platform add five million visitors in the past week alone, bringing the total number of visits beyond the 30 million mark.

Expo World Choir, featuring singers and musicians from 142 countries, broke a world record for most nationalities in a choir with the one-off concert at Jubilee Park, while Magnus Carlsen retained his title in the FIDE World Chess Championship.

Jubilee Park is again the centre of events this week at Expo, with the science show 'Brainiac Live' - described as "the Science Museum meets Top Gear" - taking place on December 15.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit October December 2020 From Top Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Awa ..

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021

56 minutes ago
 UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

UN organises Public Service Awards ceremony in UAE

1 hour ago
 Punjab governor, CM discuss development projects

Punjab governor, CM discuss development projects

1 minute ago
 Ramzan Palal assumes charge as DC Zhob

Ramzan Palal assumes charge as DC Zhob

1 minute ago
 Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern pl ..

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

1 minute ago
 Arrangements finalised for holding Khanewal by ele ..

Arrangements finalised for holding Khanewal by elections on Dec 16

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.