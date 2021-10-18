Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 771,000 ticketed visits since opening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted more than 771,000 visits from ticket holders since the start of the international event on October 1, 2021, with a weekly growth of 12%, which confirms the wide interest in the global event, after it witnessed about 412,000 in the first 10 days.

The figures include all physical ticket holders but exclude representatives, delegations, guests from international participants and Expo staff.

"Almost half of all the visitors hold a season pass," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications.

"We've had more than 100,000 coming to the site twice and more than 35,000 coming more than three times," The National reported. .

She said the world's fair had welcomed 181 nationalities since the opening of the event. The number of virtual visitors has reached 9.3 million since October 1, rising by 1.5 million since the week before.