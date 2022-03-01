Expo 2020 Dubai records 16 million visits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits in the past seven days, bringing the total close to 16 million since the world's fair began, organisers said on Tuesday.

Weekly numbers have been regularly exceeding the one-million mark, making February a record month for the Expo, with 4.4 million visits.

Total visits reached 15,995,423 since the site opened on October 1, with half of those in February being repeat visits, The National reported.

A third of visits were from overseas, organisers said, with significant numbers from Saudi Arabia, the UK, Russia and France.

"As we've said all along, visitation at expos does tend to increase during the last months and weeks, and obviously now with more flights open we do hope that remains still true for ourselves," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Organisers had initially set a target of 25 million visits before the start of the Expo.