Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 12 million visits in 130 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded more than 12 million visits since the global mega event was opened to the public on October 1, 2021.

The number of virtual visitors has reached 110 million as the event is now in its fifth month.

Dubai Media Office said: 'Expo 2020 recorded more than 12 million visits in 130 days since its opening on October 1, 2021, and until February 7, while the number of virtual visits across digital platforms reached 110 million visits,' Gulf news reported.

The global event, that is the first ever to be staged in the middle East, runs until March 31, 2022