Expo 2020 Dubai Records More Than 3.5 Million Visits In First Six Weeks

Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded more than 3.5 million visits since it opened on October 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded more than 3.5 million visits since it opened on October 1.

Figures released on Monday show there were 3,578,653 visits by mid-November, The National reported.

Organisers said sales of the half-price November ticket were "going strong", as were entries for the Explore the World draw.

A day pass for Sunday to Thursday, normally priced at Dh95 ($26), will cost Dh45 until November 30. The ticket also includes 10 "Smart Queue Bookings" for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip the queues.

Expo said its virtual visitation numbers reached 15.7 million.

