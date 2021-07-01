Expo 2020 Dubai ticket prices unveiled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai prices were unveiled on Thursday, with single entry to cost Dh95 (US$ 26) and a six-month pass Dh495 ($135).

Officials unveiled some of the pricing structure for the event, which will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Organisers predicted that residents and visitors would take advantage of repeat visits to the site, which will be the centre of live events, music and entertainment for much of the next half year.

Under-18s and people with disabilities are free to enter at any time, while the main carer or person accompanying them will be granted a 50 per cent discount, Abu Dhabi, based newspaper The National reported .

A multi-entry month-long pass is also available for Dh195 ($53).

An Expo official said a maximum of 120,000 people per day will be allowed on site. This is because of Covid-19 safety regulations, but it could change as the opening day approaches, the official said.

Al Hashimi, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, has previously said visitors will not be required to have had a coronavirus vaccine, but strongly urged people to do so.

With 91 days to go, she said the world was looking for "something to lift us up, to reassure us and to inspire us once more".

She reiterated that organisers were confident of attracting 25 million visits over the six months, including domestic and international visitors.

Expo made an "uncompromising commitment" to welcoming visitors safely, as the pandemic rumbles on.

"In the wake of the pandemic – during which we have suffered so much as individuals, families, communities, industries and economies – we are grateful for the opportunity to safely and purposefully come together in one place," said Al Hashimi, who is also Minister of State for International Co-operation.

For people unable to visit the World Fair, she said celebrations and content would be widely shared online.

"As parts of the world brace themselves against the ongoing impact of Covid-19, while others re-emerge slowly, sensibly yet with increasing confidence, our Expo 2020 is a distinct opportunity to signal, to capture and to showcase our solidarity."