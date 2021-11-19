UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai To Celebrate World Children's Day On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

Young people will take over Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday and host inspiring talks, workshops and a concert to celebrate World Children's Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Young people will take over Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday and host inspiring talks, workshops and a concert to celebrate World Children's Day.

Children and young adults will lend their voices to issues that matter to them including mental health, climate change, education, technology and youth leadership.

The event is organised by the world's fair in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Community Development and the UN children's fund, The National reported .

Throughout the day, Expo visitors can attend talks and events related to World Children's Day.

A Youth Circle, hosted in partnership with the UAE Federal Youth Authority, will drive interactive dialogue among Emirati and global youth representatives to discuss the future for children including key issues of education, mental health and technology.

From 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Al Wasl Plaza, visitors will also be able to watch the announcement of the Unicef 2021 youth advocates and hear from leading voices in the field of child welfare, including Ted Chaiban, Unicef regional director for the middle East and North Africa.

