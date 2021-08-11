UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai To Have A Pavilion Built, Managed By Youth

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:46 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai to have a pavilion built, managed by youth

Expo 2020 Dubai would have a pavilion built and managed entirely by the youth and for the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai would have a pavilion built and managed entirely by the youth and for the youth.

The pavilion, announced in conjunction with the International Youth Day, aimed to gather the Arab youth, celebrate their innovations, and bring together the world's youth at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Youth Pavilion, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation and the Arab Youth Centre, would review the Emirati model for youth empowerment and serve as an incubating environment to empower young people and motivate them to contribute at the national, local, regional and international levels, Khaleej times reported .

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity to highlight the role of youth in shaping the future." She said"Expo 2020 target the young audience from all over the world "because they are the minds, talents, energies and capabilities to create the future, and they are present in all Expo 2020 Dubai events." "Our ambition is for this event in the UAE to witness the largest contribution of youth in the history of the World Expo," she added.

"The Youth Pavilion will be an open creative space for promising future youth ideas in various sectors, including technology, new media, smart learning and work patterns, as well as entrepreneurship, digital, circular and green economies, and will play the role of a link between Emirati youth and youth from all participating countries at Expo 2020.

" Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Youth Centre said the Youth Pavilion at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai will be a "global destination and a central station for youth activities," and would serve as a platform to invest in the energies of young people and efforts to empower and involve them and celebrate inspiring and creative models globally.

"It will also attract government and private institutions from around the world to adopt the youth empowerment model and invest in their energies,he added.

The pavilion design and its various components would be announced in later stages. The agenda of the Youth Pavilion includes hosting the 'Global Forum for UAE Youth'; the 'Forum of Young Emirati Leaders; the 'Young Farmers Market'; and specialized programmes such as the 'Young Arab Media Leaders'; the 'Arab Youth Enterprise Market"; and the launch of the "Arab Youth Council for Climate Change', to mention a few.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Young Enterprise 2020 Gold Market Media Event All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Metropolis wears green look ahead of 75th Independ ..

Metropolis wears green look ahead of 75th Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Rawalakot Hawks advance to playoffs after win agai ..

Rawalakot Hawks advance to playoffs after win against Bagh Stallions

2 minutes ago
 Negative politics fails before PTI's public servic ..

Negative politics fails before PTI's public service: Usman Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 Sale of flags, other items in full swing in city

Sale of flags, other items in full swing in city

3 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to redress complaints of oversea ..

Steps being taken to redress complaints of overseas: Minister

15 minutes ago
 US, Mexico to Hold Economic Meeting on September 9 ..

US, Mexico to Hold Economic Meeting on September 9 in Washington - White House

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.