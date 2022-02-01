UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai; Visitor Numbers Exceed 11 Million

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai; visitor numbers exceed 11 million

Expo 2020 Dubai's visitor numbers have reached more than 11 million, organisers said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai's visitor numbers have reached more than 11 million, organisers said on Tuesday.

With 58 days left or eight weekends before Expo 2020 closes, the world's fair has recorded 11,608,240 visits since its opening on October 1, 2021, up to Monday, January 31.

Organisers said repeat visits rose to 57 per cent in January.

A third of all visitors came from abroad, with 10 per cent from Saudi Arabia, six per cent from Germany and five per cent from Russia, The National reported .

Expo 2020 Dubai's virtual visitation numbers have crossed 100 million, largely driven by live entertainment the Black Eyed Peas concert secured 24.4 million online visits alone.

Numbers will be boosted further in the coming weeks by the resumption of Dubai school visits and Expo's Young stars programme.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority which administers private education in the emirate announced that schools in the emirate could resume extra-curricular activities from Monday, January 28. They had been suspended since the start of the term.

"Thanks to the support and co-operation of parents, educators and (pupils), PE lessons, gatherings, trips and extra-curricular activities can resume from Jan 31," the authority said.

Before the suspension of excursions, organisers estimated that around a third of the UAE's school population had made trips to Expo, with more than 334,000 visits from pupils over the course of 41 school days.

Related Topics

World Education Russia UAE Dubai Germany Young Saudi Arabia January October 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

University of California Cancels Classes After Ex- ..

University of California Cancels Classes After Ex-Lecturer Threatens Mass Shooti ..

29 seconds ago
 Court seeks comments against acquittal plea of acc ..

Court seeks comments against acquittal plea of accused

31 seconds ago
 Money-laundering case: Court extends interim bail ..

Money-laundering case: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Feb 10

32 seconds ago
 Cabinet committee on Law & Order finalizes PSL sec ..

Cabinet committee on Law & Order finalizes PSL security

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Murder trial over Bangladesh factory collapse resu ..

Murder trial over Bangladesh factory collapse resumes after five years

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>