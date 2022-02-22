UrduPoint.com

Expo 2020 Dubai Visitors Set To Hit 15m Mark Over The Weekend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai is approaching a milestone 15 million visits after enjoying its biggest week yet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai is approaching a milestone 15 million visits after enjoying its biggest week yet.

More than 1.2 million visits were recorded over the past seven days, buoyed by top attractions such as a highly-anticipated performance by chart-topping British band Coldplay at Al Wasl Dome.

As of Monday, visit numbers stood at 14,719,277 � up from 13,457,400 the previous week.

Expo 2020 Dubai's virtual visitation numbers have also escalated to 145 million, Gulf business reported .

Domestic visits surged 128 per cent in the past six weeks, while international visitation went up 19 per cent. The past week also saw the highest number of school children on site.

Food, agriculture & livelihoods week (February 17-23) kicked off last week with stakeholders from across the global food value chain gathering to spotlight food systems that are more productive and environmentally sustainable.

Meanwhile, music highlights included Filipina singer Moira Dela Torre, Sufi rock group Junoon, DJ Hani and Pakistani performers, Shafqat Amanat and Hadiqa Kiani.

Expo 2020 Dubai will continue til March 31, and is the very first world expo where every participating country has its own pavilion.

Each of the 192 country pavilions are spread across three main districts of sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

Visitor numbers are expected to enjoy an even greater surge in the weeks to come, organisers believe.

"I think typically you do see expos get busier towards the end," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications following the release of last week's high visit numbers.

"We obviously have so many different activities that we expect to have high visitation for the remainder of the expo."

