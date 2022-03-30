Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes 22.93 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday with two days to spare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than one million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday with two days to spare.

With the total number of visits standing at 22,937,830, the first World Expo in the region has fulfilled its commitment to attract between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits, a target range set out in the registration dossier that was officially ratified by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) member states in 2015, Gulf business reported.

The last day of Expo 2020 Dubai is on Thursday, March 31 and will welcome the UAE Air Force's Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team, with a youth-focused ceremony that will see the likes of Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma perform beneath the Al Wasl dome.

Also taking the stage will be the Expo 2020 World String Ensemble and Italian pianist Eleonora Constantini.

Expo 2020 Dubai opened to the public on October 1, 2021. The biggest event to be held in the Arab world has combined cultural, educational and entertainment experiences, with 192 countries coming together to showcase their offerings.