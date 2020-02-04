UrduPoint.com
Expo Center To Be Set Up In City Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

Expo Center to be set up in city faisalabad

A modern Expo Center would be set up near Motorway -3 Industrial City Faisalabad in order to exhibit local products for foreign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):A modern Expo Center would be set up near Motorway -3 Industrial City Faisalabad in order to exhibit local products for foreign.

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Tuesday that the government would provide 50 acres of land near M-3 Industrial City Sahianwala for the purpose.

The center would attract foreign investment in textile and other industrial sectors, besides promoting the exports.

He said that FIEDMC was completing paper work and soon it will sign a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with management of Lahore Expo Center so that the affairs of Expo Center Faisalabad could be dealt in a most befitting manner.

