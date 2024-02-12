Expo Centre Sharjah, World Trade Centre Istanbul discuss boosting cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) and the World Trade Centre Istanbul (WTCI) have discussed ways of boosting cooperation and coordination to jointly organise events, conferences, and trade fairs, as well as to share expertise on advancing the exhibition industry.

ECS and WTCI probed how to benefit from the most recent logistical and technological capabilities for offering the best services to local exhibitors and international visitors.

Both sides also examined the possibility of organising further events that would enhance channels of communication between the two countries’ business communities to explore new trade opportunities in regional markets.

This came during a meeting held at the centre between Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Coskun Akman, Technical Manager of World Trade Centre Istanbul.

During the meeting attended by a number of business officials from both sides, Akman invited Al Midfa to visit the World Trade Centre Istanbul.

They also reviewed the services offered to exhibitors and examined how the exhibition industry can take advantage of strong economic ties between the UAE and Türkiye

Al Midfa said Expo Centre Sharjah is keen on fostering cooperation with various world trade centers, in a way that bolsters the center’s status on the map of international exhibitions and demonstrates its track record of success in organising events, conference and trade shows.

CEO of ECS added he looks forward to visiting the WTCI and getting acquainted with its facilities and activities.

Al Midfa stated he seeks to exchange ideas and proposals on cementing cooperation with the Turkish exhibition sector, within the framework of the ECS’ strategic vision aimed at extending the global reach of its trade shows to include various markets, which would help open up new horizons for exhibitors in the UAE and Türkiye.