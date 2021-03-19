Expo Vaccination Centre largest in world: PDMA Relief Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar on Friday said that Expo Center Lahore Covid-19 Vaccination Center was the world largest vaccination center where 20,000 people could be vaccinated in a day.

Talking to media during his visit to the Expo Vaccination Centre, he said the PDMA was providing facility of vaccination centers in all districts of Punjab including Lahore which would be expanded to tehsil level in the coming days.

He said that with the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the facility, the number of vaccination centers was also being increased. He said that in the next few days, more vaccination centers would be set up in Minar-e-Pakistan and other areas of the city.

Primary focus of the Punjab government was on vaccination of the most deserving and vulnerable citizens, he said and added that the scope of vaccination would be gradually extended to people under 60 years of age.

The Relief Commissioner Punjab said that vaccination of people over the age of 50 would also be possible in the next four to five weeks.

He said that more than 45,000 people had been vaccinated at the Lahore Expo Center so far.

"Vaccination of all citizens is essential to protect against the epidemic," he added.

Babar Hayat said that research on Covid-19 vaccine was underway and hoped that soon there would be a vaccine that would not need to be repeated. He said that initially, the vaccination centers would be kept open for 6 months, after which the period would be extended as required.

Responding to questions, the Commissioner said the feedback of the people who came to the Expo Center for vaccination was a proof that the best vaccination facilities were being provided in the center.

He stated the government was providing funds under the PDMA to the Punjab vaccine centers.

He said that all other agencies including Commissioner Lahore, City District Government, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122 and Primary Health Department were working together under the PDMA. He mentioned that Director General Punjab Disaster Management would also provide monitoring services to vaccination centers along with DC Lahore in the coming days.

The Relief Commissioner also expressed satisfaction over the increasing seriousness of the people for vaccination.

To a question, he said that persons below 60 years of age traveling abroad could avail the benefits of the private sector.

He said that during the first and second wave of Coronavirus, Pakistan's performance in epidemic protection was much better than other countries.

He said that the third wave of corona increased the death rate.

He said it was necessary for the citizens to take precautionary measures and avail the free vaccination facility provided by the Punjab government to control the death rate.

He informed that the Expo Corona Vaccine Center had so far registered 12,000 people. Apart from this, the facility of vaccination was also being provided to those who came on the spot and registered themselves, he added.

The PDMA Commissioner said the Punjab government would also start vaccination at Punjab Kidney and Liver Transplantation Institute, Tehsil Shalimar in the next one and half months and vaccination centers will also be established in Model Town to provide vaccination to people under the age of 60.