Export, Agriculture Growth Increased Due To Govt's Economic Policies: Farrukh

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:10 PM

Export, agriculture growth increased due to govt's economic policies: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said the export and agriculture growth had increased to a great extent due to prudent economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Statics Bureau (PSB) had issued figures that macroeconomic indicators were heading into right direction in the country.

The minister said the country was achieving economic milestone under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was providing relief to the common man through welfare and uplift programmes and projects.

He said the government was making all-out measures to bring down the inflation to facilitate the masses.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders should answer about their corruption instead of doing politics on the economic stability. They had experienced in making foreign fake accounts for laundering, he added.

