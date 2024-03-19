Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that all sectors like agriculture, industrial SMEs, Information Technology, mines and minerals, human resource and manpower need to be optimized to make an export-led economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that all sectors like agriculture, industrial SMEs, Information Technology, mines and minerals, human resource and manpower need to be optimized to make an export-led economy.

“The country cannot sustainably operate relying solely on debt and aid.” he added.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the urgency of increasing the country's productivity in order to build the ability to produce foreign exchange.

It is imperative to shift from the import substitution model to export-led growth, as this increases foreign exchange profits and reduces reliance on imports, he further added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s five-year road map was to make Pakistan's productivity globally competitive so as to provide a long-term and sustainable solution to the economy.