Export of items used for making weapons being checked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) Deputy Director Hafiz Wasif Mehmood has said the Federal government had taken measures to check export of gadgets, chemicals and software programmes, which could possibly be used in development of weapons.

In a meeting with the office-bearers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Friday, he said some parts were also used in the industrial sector and hence the government had not outright banned its exports, but the process had been regulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through SECDIV.

He said Pakistan was strictly following the steps taken at the global level to control production of weapons of mass destruction. “In this connection, every country has been directed to establish its own control system,” he said and added that no one could unintentionally export such items. He said that most of these controlled items are also used in the industrial sector and hence a system has been evolved to keep check on it, without clamping complete ban on its exports.

He said that SECDIV is organising the awareness sessions all over the country to sensitise the concerned sectors to avoid the export of items which could also be used in the production of weapons of mass destruction.

He said that industries are sprawling all over the country and SECDIV could not reach all of them, hence we are using the platform of chambers to inform them about their national obligation. He said that he already had a similar meeting with customs and dry port officials. He said that the comprehensive list of controlled items is available on the website of SECDIV but he would also provide a list of such items specifically used in textile, chemicals, pharmaceutical and other related sectors.

Earlier, President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq said that Pakistan has played a responsible role in the control of weapons of mass destruction but we must segregate the items which are used in weapons as well as by the industrial sector. He also appreciated the organization of such awareness sessions and said that it could save the industrial sector from any mistake of exporting such items.

Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said that some chemicals are an integral part of the medicines but these could also be used in the manufacturing of biological weapons. He requested the officer to provide them a one pager list of controlled items which could be easily circulated and understood by the FCCI members. Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli was also present during this meeting.