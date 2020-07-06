UrduPoint.com
Export Of Pakistani Mangoes To Japan Starts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

Export of Pakistani mangoes to Japan starts

Export of Pakistani mangoes to Japan, were favourably received in there last year, has started this year after a temporary measure taken by the Japanese Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Export of Pakistani mangoes to Japan, were favourably received in there last year, has started this year after a temporary measure taken by the Japanese Government.

Last year, the Pakistani mangoes to Japan reached a record high of 120 tons, a Japanese Embassy press release here Monday said.

It said,"Normally, mango exports to Japan require pre-clearance by Japanese inspectors, who are dispatched to Pakistan and other countries following to quarantine regulations. However, the Government of Japan could not dispatch the inspectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

"In light of the situation, the press release said, the Japanese Government introduced a temporary measure, allowing mango exports by taking measurements and sending necessary data and documents to Japan for quarantine.

"Japan will continue to support Pakistan in the agricultural field such as taking measures against locust control, expanding export of agricultural products, and investment in the food processing sector," it added.

