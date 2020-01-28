UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Export Sector To Crumble Under The New Power Pricing Regime

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:08 PM

Export sector to crumble under the new power pricing regime

The circular debt should not be reduced at the cost of the export sector, which is already facing serious problems amid a global slowdown, a business leader said

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) The circular debt should not be reduced at the cost of the export sector, which is already facing serious problems amid a global slowdown, a business leader said.Almost seventy percent hike in the power tariff for the export sector, from 7.5 cents/kWh to 13 cents/kWh will leave this import sector bankrupt resulting in massive unemployment, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.He said that textile is the largest foreign exchange earning sector and second-largest employment provider which should not be made to pay for the inefficiencies and mismanagement of the power sector.

Improving exports is the best way to create jobs and end dependence on foreign loans; therefore, this sector should not be discouraged, he added.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that power tariff should not be increased, rather line losses should be reduced, recoveries should be improved and distribution companies that are inflicting heavy losses should be sold without delay.He said that the decision has left investors in panic while fulfilling export commitments has become very difficult while missed deadline will damage the reputation of the country in the international market.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Import Business Market Textile From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Japan Registers First Case of Coronavirus in Man W ..

26 seconds ago

Germany records first confirmed case of coronaviru ..

27 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs5,925.588 million under PSDP for a ..

3 minutes ago

Extradition Fight Puts Extra Strain on Assange's D ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post to initiate pilot project of Franchi ..

3 minutes ago

Australian HC wishes Pakistan team good luck ahead ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.