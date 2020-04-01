UrduPoint.com
Exporters Announced Donation For COVID-19 Treatment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:43 AM

The exporters from Sialkot have announced a donation of 40-Isolation-Room and 10-ventilator-bed for the treatment of Coronavirus suspects and patients

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The exporters from Sialkot have announced a donation of 40-Isolation-Room and 10-ventilator-bed for the treatment of Coronavirus suspects and patients.

They announced this during an important meeting with Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Commissioner urged the manufactures to produce Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) at Sialkot for the doctors, nurses and paramedics busy in medical treatment of the suspects and confirmed Coronavirus patients in Pakistan.

He said that the Sialkot based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters had a great potential to produce the PPEs and they should start their early production in the larger national interest.

