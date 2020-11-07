Exporters assured of speedy processing of refunds claims

Chief Commissioner, Federal Board of Revenue, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi Dr. Aftab Imam on Saturday assured the exporters that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) gives importance to tax matter of exporters and believes in speedy refunds of their money; which is actually the investment of exporters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner, Federal board of Revenue, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi Dr. Aftab Imam on Saturday assured the exporters that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) gives importance to tax matter of exporters and believes in speedy refunds of their money; which is actually the investment of exporters.

Timely refunds would enable the export industries for further investment which would ultimately bring foreign exchange to the country and would also generate revenue for the country, he said during his visit to PHMA House here ,said a PHMA release.

He said FASTER-plus system was processing refunds within 42 to 72 hours while refunds process has been improved with speedy refunds in general.

However, particular cases of exporters and all the legitimate pending matters of exporters at the end of Corporate Tax Office, Karachi would be resolved on priority basis.

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Chief Coordinator and former central chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association drew attention of Chief Commissioner CTO-Karachi on burning issue of exporters relating to Sales Tax Refund, Audit, Income Tax Refund and Audit, Zero Rated Certificate for reduced tariff of electricity and gas and other issues.

He maintained that after various consultative sessions and feedback from the exporters over last 16 months, FASTER refund system had been improved and also transformed to FASTER-plus. This system was very much applicable as the system was efficiently processing the refunds electronically up to 80 per cent without human involvement.

Remaining 20 per cent might had some issues of filing which after resolution should also be processed on fast track.

He was of the view that due to speedy refunds increasing trend in textile exports is witnessed.

He said several members had informed that still amounts were missed and deferred in the FASTER system which should be looked into and rectified.

He proposed that total missing amount should be reflected in Sales Tax Refund MIS.

Bilwani also highlighted the matter of notices of Post Audit Refund of Sales Tax as well as Income Tax issued to exporters demanding huge documentation which was already available with FBR system and same should be done away with and only necessarily required relevant documents should be demanded because the entire textile export chain was documented.

He also urged that all the FBR notices should had barcodes and should sent electronically.

The exporters should be provided the facility to apply for zero rated certificate regarding reduced tariff of gas and electricity to FBR and same should also be provided electronically.

Chief Commissioner CTO-Karachi, Dr. Aftab Imam assured to exporters that all the issues of exporters would be resolved on top priority without delays.

He stated that exporters might personally visit his office to meet and discuss their individual issues in order to resolve them.

He stated after transformation to FASTER-plus, the sales tax refund system was efficiently processing the claims.

There were certain checks in the system which was necessary. FBR was also working to develop a new software which would eliminate flying / bogus invoices.

He said that CTO was playing its due role in policy making by communicating the matters and issues related to exporters by sending to the Board for implementation thereof.

Commenting on the Post Refund Audit notices, he added that all the income tax notices issued bear a bar-code while the Post Refund audit notices regarding sales tax bear no barcode, however, they were valid notices.

The system was going through developmental phase and in next few weeks Post Refund Audit notices issued would also reflect the barcode.

Replying to huge demand of documents in the notices, he said that particular documents which were not available in the online system like stock and proof of payment should be given.

Responding to the requests of issuance of zero rated certificates, he informed that he had already written to FBR for the purpose. Upon confirmation, the requested certificates shall be issued on urgent basis.

Chairman, PHMA-Sindh Zone , Tariq Munir, Senior Vice Chairman, Abdul Jabbar Gajiani, Vice Chairman, Bashir Ghaffar, and Chairman, Taxation Committee, Khizer Mehboob also highlighted the issues facing the association's members.