Exporters’ delegation visits GtCCI

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Fruits and Vegetables Exporters Association, led by Chairman

Saddam Athar Khan, visited the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GtCCI)

and held a meeting with President Muhammad Munir Peshawari.

Former presidents and executive members of the Chamber were also present.

President Peshawari briefed the delegation on the Chamber’s initiatives, including

the One Window Facilitation Centre, Women Enclave Projects, and Export Display

Centre.

Chairman Saddam Athar Khan informed about the Association’s international engagements,

mentioning visits to Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and upcoming participation

in the food Expo Germany.