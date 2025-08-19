Exporters’ Delegation Visits GtCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Fruits and Vegetables Exporters Association, led by Chairman
Saddam Athar Khan, visited the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GtCCI)
and held a meeting with President Muhammad Munir Peshawari.
Former presidents and executive members of the Chamber were also present.
President Peshawari briefed the delegation on the Chamber’s initiatives, including
the One Window Facilitation Centre, Women Enclave Projects, and Export Display
Centre.
Chairman Saddam Athar Khan informed about the Association’s international engagements,
mentioning visits to Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and upcoming participation
in the food Expo Germany.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exporters’ delegation visits GtCCI3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders improve public service delivery3 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief operation in flood-affected areas being carried out in well coordinated manner: Tara ..13 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects involved in kidnapping13 minutes ago
-
Woman among five held as police raid brothel in Paharpur13 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in RYK accident13 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders crackdown on illegal trawling, emphasizes transparency, quality, timely execution of ..13 minutes ago
-
Awarness seminar on legal identity held in Nawabshah13 minutes ago
-
IPRI book calls for ‘Democratizing Economic Security’13 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest28 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam visits Japan’s National Center for Global Health33 minutes ago
-
CM invites Japanese firms to invest in Punjab’s SEZs33 minutes ago