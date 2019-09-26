(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) -:The newly elected President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Malik Muhammad Ashraf said that the business community of Sialkot fully endorsed Prime Minister's policy to enhance exports and assured of complete cooperation to the government.

In an interview with APP on Thursday, he said that efforts would continue for the betterment of business community and resolution of their problems.

Highlighting his aims he said that research and development cell of SCCI would be made more vibrant in the larger interest of the community.

"Efforts would be made for developing cordial relations with Europe, America, etc. And women entrepreneurs would be promoted on priority".

He said separate wings within SCCI would be constituted for resolving Federal, provincial and district level issues confronting the business community.

Malik Ashraf appreciated that SCCI has played an instrumental role in completing mega projects like Sialkot International Airport, face-lifting of Sialkot and Sialkot dry port etc and was currently undertaking mega project of Air Sial.