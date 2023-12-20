Exporters get training on E-Commerce

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) arranged a ' training seminar titled " National Exporters Training Programme and E-Commerce 101' on Wednesday.

The session held at MCCI was attended by more than 90 participants encompassing the trade community, women entrepreneurs and budding exporters.

Deputy Manager, TDAP, Ms. Afshan Uroos, covered a range of topics including Export Procedures and Documentation, how to become an exporter, using trade map tools and INCOTERMS.

Assistant Director, SBP, Ms. Kiran Amjad, made a detailed presentation on export financing schemes and payment methods while Adil Mukhtar, Assistant Director, TDAP, dilated upon E-Commerce Revenue Models, Types of E-Commerce and Pakistan Trade Portal etc.

The session ended with the questions and answers session followed by the vote of thanks and shield distribution among the speakers by the President MCCI., Main Rashid Iqbal.

He congratulations to TDAP team, especially Ali Tipu, and Mr. Ashiq Rasool for organizing an impressive and well-coordinated event.

