Exporters Pivotal In Boosting Pakistan-UAE Trade Ties : FPCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 07:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional committee on Food Shahid Imran said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the potential to triple to the tune of $24 billion.
Speaking to a delegation of exporters led by Mian Zahid Iqbal Arain, here on Wednesday,
he expressed optimism that our exporters can play a more effective role in fostering trade
and business ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
It is noteworthy that the current bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE stands
at approximately $8billion.
He said that future trade between the two nations would be aligned with modern economic
demands, giving startups a significant and central role in this endeavour.
He called for a
Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to enhance trade between
Pakistan and the UAE.
Shahid Imran highlighted that such agreement could reduce tariffs on Made-in-Pakistan products
and boost Pakistani exports.
He stressed the need for organising series of informative awareness sessions in Dubai for Pakistani entrepreneurs. These sessions must aim to educate business owners about the tax system and
provide guidance for those planning to start new ventures,he concluded.
