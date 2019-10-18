Exports, economy graph increasing by better policies of PTI govt: Razak Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Abdul Razak Dawood. Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment, on Thursday said that exports and economy graph was increasing by better policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

We are restructuring the economic sector for achieving better results in exports and other sectors, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

In reply to a question about foreign investment in Pakistan, he said that foreign countries were determined in investing here.

About businessmen and traders issues, he said the present government was trying to mitigate the problems of the business community.

To a question he said that China was supporting Pakistan in different sectors. To another question Razak Dawood said that the Prime Minister had approved the policy on garments and it would be sent to concerned for necessary procedure and implementation.