UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports, Economy Graph Increasing By Better Policies Of PTI Govt: Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Exports, economy graph increasing by better policies of PTI govt: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Abdul Razak Dawood. Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment, on Thursday said that exports and economy graph was increasing by better policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

We are restructuring the economic sector for achieving better results in exports and other sectors, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

In reply to a question about foreign investment in Pakistan, he said that foreign countries were determined in investing here.

About businessmen and traders issues, he said the present government was trying to mitigate the problems of the business community.

To a question he said that China was supporting Pakistan in different sectors. To another question Razak Dawood said that the Prime Minister had approved the policy on garments and it would be sent to concerned for necessary procedure and implementation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exports Business China Commerce Textile Government Industry

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

18 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

18 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

18 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

23 minutes ago

Erdogan's US Visit Still on Schedule, But Depends ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.