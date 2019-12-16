Exports increase, imports decrease in last five months: National Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza informed the National Assembly on Monday that Pakistan's exports had increased by four percent while trade deficit reduced by 33 percent and import of food products decreased by 20 percent during five months from July to November, 2019.

Speaking during the question hour, she said due to the policies of the government, the export of food products had increased in these five months.

The foreign direct investment had risen by 240 percent in these months.

Overall the imports were cut, resulting in the reduction of trade deficit, she added.

She further said the exports of ready made garments increased by 13 percent, knitwear by nine percent and basmati by 61 percent.

Pakistan's exports to non traditional markets had increased.

Pakistan's exports to China rose by 19 percent while to the United States by five percent.

While the import of electrical machinery had risen by 30 percent and top declining import were the petroleum products in this period.

She said the stock market index had risen to 41,000 points and Pakistan improved its ease of doing business by 28 points.

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international financial institutions had stamped their approval on the performance of the government.

The house was told that the current government was focusing on making the exports a driver of sustainable economic growth. It was endeavouring to improve competitiveness and efficiency of the industry especially export oriented sector and import substituting production, reducing structural anomalies and improving trade by increasing institutional efficiencies and reducing cost of doing business.

The government had increased the support price of wheat and sugarcane and made timely payments to farmers of wheat and sugarcane, she told.

She said agriculture was a provincial subject and hence agriculture departments of provincial governments were mandated to increase the production of agriculture goods.

However, Ministry of National Food Security and Research is also working in close coordination with the provincial agriculture departments to enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan.

To another question of MNA Uzma Riaz, Aliya told the house that Rs 27.8 billion was collected in terms of Export Development Fund (EDF) from the year 2013 to 2018.

While Rs 6.4 billion was released during this period for the promotion of exports. The highest release of Rs 7.7 billion was made in the year 2018-19 for this purpose. Aliya said aim of the fund was to hold export marketing events and train exporters.